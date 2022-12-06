Weather warning issued for Shropshire with temperatures set to drop to as low as -5C

The Met Office weather warning covers large parts of Shropshire

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning for ice across parts of England and Wales from midnight until 6pm on Thursday, including western parts of Shropshire.

In its forecast, experts said cold showers will spread to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during Thursday morning, which will fall on frozen ground in areas, leading to icy and slippery surfaces.

People are told to expect slippery walkways and possibly some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some roads and railways may also be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Forecasters added: "In addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground and perhaps more widely across Wales and the West Midlands during the day, with slight accumulations possible in places."

The warning covers the length of Shropshire, with towns and villages such as Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch and Clun included. The whole of Wales is also covered by the warning.

Overnight temperatures, even in parts of the county not included in the warning, are expected to go below freezing during each of the next six nights, reaching as low as -5C in some places. Daytime temperatures are not forecast to go above 3C.

The warning comes a day after the UK Health and Security Agency also issued a cold weather alert from Wednesday evening and recommended people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).

With sub-zero temperatures expected, the Met Office has also shared some advice on frozen pipes as temperatures start to get colder.

Not all towns in Shropshire are included in the warning, but temperatures are still expected to remain below freezing for a lot of the time

It advised: "If you spot that one of your pipes might be frozen, turn off your inside stop tap immediately. It's usually located under the kitchen sink, but can also be found in downstairs bathrooms, kitchen cupboards, garages, cellars and under the stairs.

"Open all your taps to drain the system as quickly as possible, saving some water in a bucket, if you can, for flushing toilets and hand washing. When the water stops running, turn all the taps off.

"For frozen pipes, it's best to thaw them out slowly, with hot water bottles or towels soaked in hot water. Never use a naked flame or blowtorch to thaw the pipe – as direct heat may cause permanent damage to the pipes and could also lead to a fire in the home."

The Met Office also shared advice about what to do if a pipe bursts due to freezing and thawing:

"Turn off the water supply coming into your property at the stop tap and switch off your boiler.

"Open all your taps to drain the system as quickly as possible, saving some water in a bucket for flushing toilets and hand washing. When the water stops running, turn all the taps off.

"Soak up escaping water with towels to limit the damage, and call a WaterSafe approved plumber, who is qualified to work on the plumbing system in your home.

"If water has leaked near your electrics, do not touch them and switch them off at the fuse box."

They also shared tips to prevent future problems with pipes:

"Make sure you know where your stop tap is and check it’s working every six months. If you are going away, leave your heating on low.

"Ensure all pipes in your roof space or loft, as well as pipes in other areas that may be vulnerable to the cold, are insulated and your boiler is serviced. Have the name and telephone number of your nearest WaterSafe qualified plumber to hand. Keep it by the boiler or stop tap.