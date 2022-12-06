NHS in Shropshire gives its advice in advance of forecast freezing temperatures

Scraping ice from the car window

The chief medical officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin says winter conditions can be bad for our health and especially for people aged 65 or older with long term conditions.

Nick White, the county's CMO said: “Winter conditions can be bad for our health, especially for people aged 65 or older, and people with long-term conditions such as heart or kidney disease, COPD, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, asthma or diabetes.

“Being cold can increase the risk for those people with existing problems, such as raised blood pressure and those who have had heart attacks and strokes in the past.

"The cold and damp weather, ice, snow and high winds can also aggravate existing health problems and make us more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses."

He adds that there are lots of things people can do to stay well this winter.

"If you can, it is important to keep your home warm – ideally to a temperature that is comfortable for you.

This should be at least 18°C in the rooms that you regularly use, such as your living room and bedroom. This is particularly important if you have reduced mobility, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease.

“It is also a good idea to ensure your windows are closed at night, and especially when the weather is cold, draw your curtains at dusk to keep the heat in, and make sure your radiators are not obstructed by curtains or furniture.”

“Remember as well that other people, such as older neighbours, friends and family members, may need a bit of extra help during the colder weather.