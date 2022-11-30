The Barclays Bank branch on Broad Street, Builth Wells - plans have been lodged with Powys County Council to convert the first and second floor from officer to flats.

Leeming Property Limited want to change the use of the first and second floor of Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street in the town from office to residential use.

The bank which is on the ground floor would be unaffected.

Agent Geraint Jones of McCartneys LLP explained the proposal in a planning, design and access statement.

Mr Jones said: “The applicants have identified that there is a local need for high quality accommodation in the town centre, whilst maintaining the retail aspect to ensure the retention of Barclays bank.

“The proposal is for first and second floors to each have a two-bedroom flat accessed by a communal staircase.

“The submission provides the opportunity for a housing mix, extremely well connected to a wide range of amenities, links services and job opportunities that can directly appeal to the key target 18 to 30 (years old) demographic.

“A demographic of the population that is particularly critical in supporting and sustaining the viability of the town centre.”

The plans show that both flats would provide 72 square metres of area and as well as the bedrooms have a communal area.

Ms Jones said: “The proposal aims to achieve no changes to the exterior of the property and minimal changes to the interior to ensure it remains in keeping with the character of the area.”

Builth Wells is where the rivers Irfon and Wye join up, and parts of the town are at risk of flooding.

Environment body, Natural Resources Wales have maps showing that the bank is on the edge of a flood zone.

Mr Jones said: “However, it is a first and second floor flat, and the entrance is on the high side of the building, this does not affect the development.”

There is no provision for parking as part of the scheme and Mr Jones explains that there are council car parks nearby that would allow for “sufficient parking” for potential flat residents.

Powys planners have until January 11, 2023, to decide the proposal.

The bank is one of only two Barclays branches left in Powys.