Shropshire's River Severn flood alert lifted as rain lets up

The Government's flood advice service gave the all-clear as river levels have now fallen below the flood risk threshold.

No further rainfall is forecast, but the situation is being monitored.

Riverside communities including Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth had been on flood alert after days of torrential rain.

A flood alert remains in place for the River Tern at Walcot, where flooding is expected for low lying lands and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport.