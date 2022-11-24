Llandrindod 69 Homes. The northern parcel looking towards Llandrindod lake, from Lakeside Avenue. From Google Streetview.

PAR Homes Ltd want to develop two sites to the south of Llandrindod lake on land at Lakeside Avenue.

On a parcel of land to the north of Lakeside Avenue, PAR intend building 35 homes which would be in a mixture of: two and three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses, three-bedroom bungalows, three- and four-bedroom bungalows.

On a parcel of land to the south of Lakeside Avenue, PAR Homes want to build 34 homes which would be in a mixture of: two-bedroom semi-detached houses, three-bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows, three and four bedroom detached houses and one-bedroom flats.

The houses would have a parking space per bedroom.

It is possible that up to 21 of the houses could become affordable homes.

But details of the proposal dampen expectation for affordable homes by saying that the site does not: “provide the adequate density” to have them.

Agent Liam Griffiths of Asbri planning Ltd explained the application in a planning statement.

Mr Griffiths said: “The layout locates the proposed dwellings in cul-de-sacs similar to the built development in the surrounding area.

“Each property has associated car parking accessed directly from the highway and a generous sized rear garden.”

Mr Griffiths explains that two areas that could be used as playgrounds have been identified, and for sustainable drainage purposes could be used to receive water run-off.

Mr Griffiths said: “The site lies within the defined settlement boundary for Llandrindod Wells where development is normally permitted, in addition, the site identified as a new housing allocation within the adopted

Local Development Plan (LDP).

“The site is part of a wider allocation which is identified as being capable of accommodating a total of 100 dwellings.”

“From initial feasibility studies it is anticipated that the development of the remaining section of the allocated land would be in excess of 30 dwellings therefore achieving and potentially exceeding the allocation.

“The proposal has been subject to pre-application enquiry where the

principle of development was confirmed as being acceptable.”

Mr Griffiths adds that the “comprehensive” plans and documents “all demonstrate” that there are no issues to prevent the development.