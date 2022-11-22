Flood warnings remain in place across Shropshire region

Rivers responded quickly to the downpour and warnings were first issued in the afternoon in the areas around Llanymynech into Shrawardine near Shrewsbury at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, at Market Drayton and Newport and north of Ludlow.

The Environment Agency has warned that they expect river levels to remain high with further rainfall expected over the next two days.

A spokesman for the EA said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine."

The river peaked at Llanymynech peaked overnight and flooding of properties is not forecast at this point.

At the Tern and Perry catchment the expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport.

Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

At the Upper Teme, near Ludlow the EA said: "River levels have risen at the Onibury river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding continues. We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries.

"Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow."

They add: "We are closely monitoring the situation," said a spokesman. "Our incident response staff are checking defences and liaising with emergency services. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and call 999 if in immediate danger."