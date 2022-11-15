Notification Settings

When is the heavy rain currently hitting the region set to end?

By Lauren Hill

Rainy weather is hitting the West Midlands and Shropshire this week, but things are set to calm down by the weekend, leaving us with sunny spells and showers.

Picture: Peter Steggles.

According to the Met Office, after heavy downpours this morning we will have some light rain and cloudy skies later in the afternoon – this will also be expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, we can expect brighter conditions at the end of the week, with a couple of days of clear skies on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain on Sunday morning.

It'll be very temporary though as it'll clear by the afternoon.

The weekend and start of next week will unfortunately be "feeling rather cold" the Met Office says, and we will see bands of rain and strong winds – there is a possibility of clearer showery conditions at times.

Temperatures are expected to be average for the season, which are between six to eight degrees Celsius.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

