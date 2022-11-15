When is the heavy rain currently hitting the region set to end?

Picture: Peter Steggles.

According to the Met Office, after heavy downpours this morning we will have some light rain and cloudy skies later in the afternoon – this will also be expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, we can expect brighter conditions at the end of the week, with a couple of days of clear skies on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain on Sunday morning.

It'll be very temporary though as it'll clear by the afternoon.

The weekend and start of next week will unfortunately be "feeling rather cold" the Met Office says, and we will see bands of rain and strong winds – there is a possibility of clearer showery conditions at times.