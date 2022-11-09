Green light given to 270 more electric vehicle charging points - find out where they will go

More charging points are due to be fitted across Shropshire

The county's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to sign a contract that will mean most charging points being placed in car parks - but it includes some kerb side locations in market town conservation areas.

Council leader Lezley Picton said: "I am pleased to get this over the line. The sooner we get them installed the better."

She added that the location of sites had been "data driven".

The council has been given more than £900,000 to install electric car charging points across the county and is topping that up with another £600,000 to get the job done.

Councillor Ian Nellins, is the council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for climate change, environment and transport. He said the scheme would help people "make the transition" to electric vehicles. The sale of new petrol and diesel cars is set to be banned in 2030.

He added that some councillors had complained that they had not received enough charging points in their patches.

And referring to opponents in Oswestry, who the Shropshire Star featured as being "nonplussed" about the scheme in Edward Street, he forecast that "residents will be wanting them".

But Councillor Nellins admitted their could be "some flexibility" in where they are sited, while Councillor Richard Marshall, the council's highways and regulatory chief, said sites would be placed "fairly and evenly" across the council.

The cabinet also heard that in conservation areas householders would have difficulty in getting permission for chargers outside their homes, so putting them in the street is an option.

Mike Smith, who is an opponent of plans to install eight electric vehicle chargers in Edward Street, Oswestry, said he hoped to convince the council to re-think.

"We have every hope that the meeting that has just taken place is for the principle of them but proposals for Edward Street would be reviewed," said Mr Smith.

"We have been promised a site meeting where we will be asking for alternatives."

Residents of Edward Street in Oswestry are worried about plans to site EV charges on their street. The street is already busy and clogged with cars. In Picture L>R: Maeve Gambrell, Pam Lloyd, Moya Bevan-Thomas and Mike Smith.

They say their road is already chock-a-block with cars and fear putting in the chargers would take away vital spaces they need themselves.

They say parking is already very limited for residents in the street, and with electric car drivers from nearby areas hunting down the chargers it could mean not enough spaces for householders.

The list of sites where the council is looking at installing the charging points reads like an A to W of places in Shropshire, including Albrighton, Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Clun and Whitchurch.

Among the streets due to get most charging points are 12 in Innage Lane, Bridgnorth; 10 at Gobowen Railway Station; 10 at Aston Street car park, in Shifnal; and 10 at Aston Street car park, in Wem.

The chargers will be installed at:

Albrighton, High Street (Crown Hotel) - 5 chargers

Albrighton, High Street - 4 chargers

Bridgnorth, Innage Lane - 12 chargers

Bridgnorth, Listley Street North - 6 chargers

Broseley, Bridgnorth Road - 8 chargers

Broseley, Dark Lane - 5 chargers

Church Stretton, Easthope - 4 chargers

Church Stretton, Essex Road - 4 chargers

Cleobury Mortimer, Childe Road West car park - 6 chargers

Cleobury Mortimer, Childe Road (East) - 6 chargers

Clun, High Street - 4 chargers

Craven Arms, Corvedale Road - 8 chargers

Gobowen, Rail Station - 10 chargers

Highley, High Street - 8 chargers

Highley, Woodhill Road - 8 chargers

Ludlow, Broad Street - 8 chargers

Ludlow, Corve Street - 4 chargers

Ludlow, Galdeford Zone A - 8 chargers

Market Drayton, Frogmore Road - 8 chargers

Much Wenlock, Falcons Court Car Park - 6 chargers

Much Wenlock, St Mary’s Lane Car Park - 6 chargers

Oswestry, Wat's Drive - 8 chargers

Oswestry, Lloyd Street - 8 chargers

Oswestry, Edward Street - 8 chargers

Prees, Church Street - 6 chargers

Shifnal, Aston Street Car Park - 10 chargers

Shifnal, Broadway - 8 chargers

Shifnal, Victoria Road - 6 chargers

Shrewsbury, Bainbridge Green - 6 chargers

Shrewsbury, Copthorne Road - 6 chargers

Shrewsbury, New Park Road - 7 chargers

Shrewsbury, Bishop Street - 6 chargers

Shrewsbury, Abbey Foregate - 8 chargers

Wem, Mill Street Car Park - 6 chargers

Wem, Aston Street Car Park - 10 chargers

Whitchurch, George Street - 4 chargers

Whitchurch, Castle Hill - 6 chargers

Whitchurch, Newtown - 6 chargers

Whitchurch, Sherrymill Hill - 6 chargers

Whitchurch, St John’s Street - 8 chargers