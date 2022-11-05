Community encouraged to take part in Market Drayton 'Clang for the Climate' event

Nancy Stewart, chair of Market Drayton Climate Action

Market Drayton Climate Action will be running a local 'Clang for the Climate' event on Saturday, November 12, in the High Street.

The group is inviting people in the local community to join them on the day to 'raise the alarm' about the need for urgent action on the climate crisis.

Nancy Stewart, chair of Market Drayton Climate Action, said: "Bring any instruments, pots and pans, bells and whistles to join us in raising the alarm about the need for urgent action on climate change.

"We all clapped for the NHS, and now it’s time to clang for the climate.

"UN reports now say current policies are nowhere near what is needed to meet targets, and the targets themselves are too low to prevent catastrophes around the world.

"We want to call for real progress in the face of the climate emergency."

At the event will be Ian Nellins, who is both a town councillor and Shropshire county councillor with responsibility for climate change, environment and transport.

He will say a few words to help introduce the clanging and there will be an opportunity to sign a letter to the Prime Minister outlining steps for the Government to take to address the crisis.

"Market Drayton is a small town, and as individuals we can sometimes feel that there is nothing we can do in the face of a worldwide challenge," said Ms Stewart.

"But we all have a part to play, and in our town centre we will be part of what is happening in other towns and cities across the world.

"We need to let our leaders know we’re counting on them to work together, to commit to making changes, and to follow through with action.