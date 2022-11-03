Home owner applies to put solar panels in her garden to power the property

Solar panels

Janet Chapman, of Stoke Bliss, between Tenbury Wells and Leominster, has applied to Malvern Hills District Council to install a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array.

A statement from Mrs Chapman's agent, Tompkins Thomas Planning, told the planners that the proposed panels would "provide electricity for the host dwelling".

And they say steps have been taken to speak to the neighbours and to minimise the impact on countryside views.

"Further still, the development would create significant planning benefits in contributing to the decarbonisation of the energy generation in the district which it is agreed is a very pressing planning matter," the planning agent has told the council.