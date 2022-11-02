Notification Settings

Heavy rain and wind batter Shropshire

By Lauren Hill

Wet and windy weather will batter parts Shropshire as November continues its blustery beginning.

People walk through Little Venice, London during high winds and rain. As Storm Claudio batters the capital. Picture date: Tuesday November 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Sophie Cave/PA Wire.

Heavy rain was set to continue falling in Shropshire on Thursday, changing to cloudy skies by early evening.

A flood alert had been issued for part of the county after recent heavy rain.

Thursday will see clouds turn to sunny spells by the afternoon, with no rain expected but windy days are set to continue across the whole country.

Temperatures in Shrewsbury will be between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the area stretching from Portsmouth to Canterbury, from midnight until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.

"Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays."

Up to 40mm of rain could fall in coastal areas, the forecaster said.

The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads could disrupt journeys, with bus and train services possibly affected, and some flooding of homes and businesses possible.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

