Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Areas in Shropshire due to get electric vehicle charging points are named

By David TooleyEnvironmentPublished:

A council has named 40 areas in Shropshire where it will be installing electric vehicle charging points.

Earlier this month Shropshire Council announced it had been given more than £900,000 to install electric car charging points in the county.

And a meeting next week points out that it wants to install 270 charging points in communities large and small as fast as possible for contractual reasons. Sales of petrol and diesel cars are set to be banned in 2030 and sales of Electric Vehicles are expected to take off.

The cabinet meeting on November 9 will hear that areas have been chosen based on a number of factors including the number of residents without access to off-street parking and the availability of existing EV chargepoint installations.

The list of sites reads like an A to W of places in Shropshire, including Albrighton, Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Clun and Whitchurch.

Among the streets due to get most charging points are: 12 in Innage Lane, Bridgnorth; 10 at Gobowen Railway Station; 10 at Aston Street car park, in Shifnal; and 10 at Aston Street car park, in Wem.

The council is working with its charge point operator, Connected Kerb, to use the £902,940 to bring the number of charging points in the county up to 320, across 45 locations.

The full details are here: https://shropshire.gov.uk/committee-services/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=130&MId=4597

Environment
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News