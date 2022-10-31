Met Office issues 12-hour weather warning with heavy rain forecast for overnight

The Met Office yellow warning for rain covers the whole of the West Midlands

The yellow warning runs from 8pm today until 8am tomorrow, with forecasters warning of potential spray and flooding on roads, 'likely' flooding of a few homes and businesses and localised disruption.

The warning applies to much of England, including the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire.

In its forecast, the Met Office said :"An area of rain will move northwards overnight, turning heavy for a time before clearing away northeast on Tuesday morning.

"While many places are unlikely to see impacts, it is possible that the rain band could become slow moving for a time giving localised accumulations of 20-30 mm in 2 to 3 hours and perhaps 40-50 mm in three to four hours which could lead to some surface water impacts and delays to transport."