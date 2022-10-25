Notification Settings

Shropshire MP quizzed on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's climate change policies

By David Tooley

A Shropshire MP says he believes new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "completely committed" to cutting greenhouse gases.

Tory leadership hopefuls attend private hustings event at Ludlow Racecourse. In Picture: Rishi Sunak and Philip Dunne MP.

The government's Net Zero ambition includes ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK by 2030.

Ludlow Conservative MP Philip Dunne, who chairs the influential Environmental Audit Committee in Parliament said: "Rishi is completely committed to the net zero ambition.

"I feel confident that under his leadership as Prime Minister the government will head down that path."

And Mr Dunne said he is hopeful that the Sunak-led government will review whether change is quick enough for climate change ambitions.

Mr Dunne told BBC Radio 4's PM programme on Tuesday that the move away from internal combustion engines means changing a complex web of behaviours and a shift in the way the economy operates.

He said renewable energy is now cheaper than gas, and that plans to find onshore gas from the controversial "fracking" technique were "untested".

But producing electricity from wind turbines is something that Mr Dunne believes is "likely to come".

He said if people could recognise the benefits of onshore wind turbines through lower electricity bills he could see the "opposition starting to dissipate".

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

