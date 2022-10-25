Demolition of town supermarket for housing approved by planners

Budgens Ludlow in its glory days

Described by a Ludlow councillor as the "biggest development we have ever seen" in the town, the plan for Upper Galdeford has only recently been approved after being submitted in 2019.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington said: "This decision should have been issued in February 2020. I will be asking why there has been such a delay in approving the development.

"This has been a sorry saga. I will be asking questions about how this application, the biggest development we have ever seen in Ludlow town centre, had to wait so long for approval."

Budgens closed the store in 2018 and before then it had been a Co-op and Somerfield.

The delay in granting permission has been so long that Councillor Boddington wonders whether it will actually go ahead as planned.

He said: "Over the last two years, construction costs have risen exponentially.

"The site could have been developed and occupied by now but the plans seem to have just been gathering dust in a cabinet in Shirehall.

"It will now cost much more to redevelop and that makes any scheme less viable.

"I am not sure this scheme will go ahead."

The plan, from Morris and Co would see a mix of uses comprising retail on ground floor with residential units above over two full storeys and a smaller penthouse level.

Plans were supported by Ludlow Town Council but did attract opposition from the conservation area committee and residents.

Planning officers used delegated powers to give planning permission in mid-October.

An officer's report read: "It is situated in a mixed use area on the edge of Ludlow town centre and the proposed uses are compatible with the nature of surrounding development.