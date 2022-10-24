Residents urged to respond to consultation on hundreds of Telford homes

Connor Furnival

Vistry Partnerships and Homes England are proposing how they will make progress on building 299 homes near the border of Telford & Wrekin on a piece of land known as The Hem.

The plan for up to 350 homes on the border of Randlay and Stirchley already has outline planning permission.

But now the developers have to get permission for the nitty-gritty details of things like drainage, landscaping, internal road networks and a new roundabout access to be situated near Halesfield.

Former borough councillor, Connor Furnival, is calling on local residents to make their views known, as many already have on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website.

Mr Furnival said: "This application has many flaws that the new residents, as well as the current residents of Stirchley and Randlay will have to deal with the damaging effects of an ill-thought development."

The battling campaigner has rallied opponents of the development over the years and claims there has been a "lack of consultation". He's paid for more than 1,000 leaflets and delivered them by hand across Hollinswood, Stirchley and Randlay.

He said: "Highways access and public transport have not been planned properly, what has not been thought out is the effects of the highways access to the already struggling Stirchley and Randlay Avenues that have to deal with every diversion from the Eastern Primary.

"There has been no provisions for local health care or education to be increased as a result of a possible 700 new residents."

There have also been concerns about the noise, pollution and the threats to the green belt have been ignored.

Despite local opposition, Telford & Wrekin Council approved this land allocation in their Local Plan.

Now at the reserved matters application, local people are being urged once again to respond to this more detailed application with their concerns.

Mr Furnival, has urged local people to look at the online proposals for the erection of 299 dwellings with supporting infrastructure before the so called reserved matters application closes for public consultation on November 7.

In documents supplied to Telford & Wrekin Council the developers say that the development will "bring forward an attractively designed scheme, making efficient use of land whilst reflecting the character of the local area and maximising green infrastructure and biodiversity opportunities at the site."

They add that: "No significant harm has been demonstrated and the benefits of delivering this development would clearly outweigh any harm that may result from development of the site.

"The proposals represent sustainable development and would make an importance contribution to housing supply in the local area, including delivery of much-needed affordable housing."