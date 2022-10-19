Ambitions to bring back 'green vision of Newport' through tree scheme

Cllr Peter Scott and Cllr Tim Nelson are pledging money to grow trees across Newport

Councillors Peter Scott and Tim Nelson say they have jointly agreed to use money from their Telford & Wrekin pride fund to pay for trees and pots to be used in the High Street.

They say they will more than a dozen initially with the plan to increase the number if feedback from the public is positive.

"Going back decades, there used to be a lot of trees on the High Street," said Mr Scott. "In recent times, people I have spoken to have started to say, 'it's a shame we have lost all the trees'.

"We used to have them in places like Audley Avenue as well and we lost them.

"The High Street is wide so we have discussed how we can re-introduce them.

"You can't put them into the ground as it causes issues so Tim and I have said, we could fund some that are put into large pots that are movable.

"We will start with a dozen or so and choose what we feel are the right types of trees to go there. If the trial is successful, maybe businesses can have a tree and a pot outside their shops."

The joint venture between the councillors, working alongside Newport in Bloom, could see the trees introduced in the spring.

"They bring shade, colour and interest to a High Street and that's something we are looking to start," added Mr Scott.

"It's about trying to bring back the green vision of Newport as it was in days gone by.

"We will use part of our Telford & Wrekin pride fund and will put the same amount in each.