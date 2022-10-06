Shropshire residents among those blocking traffic in Just Stop Oil protests

Just Stop Oil campaigners blockade Lambeth Bridge, London

Campaigners from Just Stop Oil took to the streets on Wednesday to block traffic and demand that the Government commits to ending all new UK fossil fuel licences.

The group sat down on the approach roads to Lambeth Bridge establishing roadblocks and halting traffic on two key roads.

Some supporters glued themselves to the road surface, and a number locked themselves together using steel tubes.

The blockades this month coincide with the planned launch of a new round of oil and gas licensing in which around 130 new licences for oil and gas projects could be awarded.

They also come in response to the energy price hike, which could see around eight million households fall into fuel poverty by April of next year– one in three.

Just Stop Oil's 'Occupy Westminster' began on October 1 at Euston, Paddington and Waterloo stations.