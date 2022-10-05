Notification Settings

New road wildflower planting in Shrewsbury to 'eliminate the use of chemical weedkillers'

By Matthew Panter

Work is already under way to prepare central reservations in Shrewsbury for next summer, with a new emphasis on wildflowers.

Work being carried out. Picture: @ShrewsburyTC
Council chiefs saying the efforts will reduce reliance on chemical applications.

Shrewsbury Town Council this week began sowing seeds for its flower displays on roads across the town.

A spokesman said: "The countryside team is busy sowing wildflowers this week.

"You may notice a change to the displays next summer, as we have taken the decision to change from annual to perennial seeds.

"This is a mix of native grasses and wildflowers which will more resemble a natural meadow and will be less 'showy' than previously.

"The advantage of us using perennials is that they will support up to 1,400 species including pollinators and other invertebrates that feed and produce young, as they use the leaves stems and roots of these native plants.

"In addition, the perennial displays will require less management and will eliminate the need to use chemical weedkillers.

"Once established, the wildflower areas will be cut annually at the end of each summer. And similar to a traditional hay crop, the seeds will be allowed to drop onto the soil before being raked up."









