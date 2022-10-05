Work being carried out. Picture: @ShrewsburyTC

Council chiefs saying the efforts will reduce reliance on chemical applications.

Shrewsbury Town Council this week began sowing seeds for its flower displays on roads across the town.

A spokesman said: "The countryside team is busy sowing wildflowers this week.

"You may notice a change to the displays next summer, as we have taken the decision to change from annual to perennial seeds.

"This is a mix of native grasses and wildflowers which will more resemble a natural meadow and will be less 'showy' than previously.

"The advantage of us using perennials is that they will support up to 1,400 species including pollinators and other invertebrates that feed and produce young, as they use the leaves stems and roots of these native plants.

"In addition, the perennial displays will require less management and will eliminate the need to use chemical weedkillers.