Environment watchdog takes over full responsibility for regulating Chirk factory

Councillor Gareth Baines published this image, which he says was supplied to him from the four-day fire at Chirk’s Kronospan

NRW completed the variation and consolidation of the two regulators’ permits on Tuesday, following a consultation on a draft permit that launched in June, and issued Kronospan, in Chirk, with a consolidated permit.

It means that Wrexham Council will no longer share responsibility for the site of the particleboard factory with the environmental regulator.

Politicians in Wales called for the move, which now means NRW will conduct all future regulatory functions in relation to its permit.

Kronospan is a multinational company and manufacturer of wood-based panels. Its base in Holyhead Road, Chirk, was the scene of a large fire in 2020. It has been operating a particleboard and medium density fibreboard manufacturing plant in Chirk, for many years.

In March 2018 the Welsh Government issued a direction which required NRW to consolidate the two regulators’ (Wrexham County Borough Council and NRW) existing permits for the site into one, with NRW becoming the sole regulator.

Lyndsey Rawlinson, NRW head of operations for north east Wales, said: “The future regulation of Kronospan has always been an important issue for the local community.

"Becoming sole regulators for the site allows us to ensure that the operators comply with relevant standards thereby protecting human health and the environment. This will also help ensure consistency whilst offering a single point of contact for the operator, local community and stakeholders.

“The permit includes a number of improvement conditions for the operator to implement over the next 18 months.

"We will be working closely with Kronospan to ensure that these improvements are made.”