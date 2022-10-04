Notification Settings

Drop in session being held for mid Wales victims of Storm Franklin

By David Tooley

Residents of a mid Wales village that was badly hit by Storm Franklin have been invited to a meeting to learn what is being done to tackle flood risks.

Storm Franklin brought misery to residents across the region in February 2022. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A new date for the event in Llandinam, Powys has been rescheduled to October 11 after an earlier diary day was postponed following the death of the Queen.

A Powys County Council spokesman said the flood risk drop-in session for residents of the village between Newtown and Llanidloes would highlight work being done to address flood risk in light of the flood impacts experienced in the area during Storm Franklin in February 2022.

Residents can drop-in to Llandinam Village Hall at any point between 12:30pm and 5:30pm on October 11.

Experts from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Powys County Council, Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, and water company Hafren Dyfrdwy will also be on hand.

A council spokesman said: "The aim of the session is to highlight NRW’s flood warning and informing services, with a particular focus on how residents can sign up to NRW’s flood warning service.

"Officers will also work with the community to support the development of a community owned Community Flood Plan, designed to help the whole community in its response before, during and after a flood."

NRW officers will also inform residents about the on-going and future work planned for the area.

Sara Pearson, NRW operations manager for flood risk and water management said: “We know that Storm Franklin had a real effect on Llandinam and our thoughts are with those that were affected at that time.

“We are working with the community to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of flooding in this community in the future, and to help residents take their own steps to reduce flood risk.

“The drop-in event will be a great opportunity for locals to come along to learn more about our work in the area and to ask questions.”

