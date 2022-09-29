Solar farms could eventually be decided by a planning inspector, councillor says

Richard Huffer and Jon Reardon-Smith at the field nearest Squirrel Lane

Shropshire Council's Southern planning committee this week refused planning permission for a solar farm at Ledwyche and deferred a decision on a larger one at Greete, after the applicant's managing director agreed to see whether the better grade farmland could be taken out of the plans.

Following the meeting Councillor Richard Huffer, whose area includes both sites, said he was certain the Ledwyche solar farm would go to appeal.

“I’m a farmer and I’ve farmed land over much of this area. The land on which the solar farm would be sited is good land and has been giving a good yield for crops.

“I am certain that this go to appeal. That will allow the planning inspector to rule on whether generating electricity from renewables on the best quality land is more important than growing food."

He said he was surprised a decision was not made on the Greete solar farm.

“Again, this is good quality farmland, though not consistency the best. Some members of the committee focused on that, arguing that it would all be treated as lower quality land by farmers. That’s not the case. The farmer would simply apply more fertiliser to poorer quality land and, these days the amount applied is adjusted automatically by sprayers guided by GPS.