Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solar farms could eventually be decided by a planning inspector, councillor says

By Sue AustinLudlowEnvironmentPublished:

Two planning applications for solar farms near Ludlow could be determined by a planning inspector, a local councillor has said.

Richard Huffer and Jon Reardon-Smith at the field nearest Squirrel Lane
Richard Huffer and Jon Reardon-Smith at the field nearest Squirrel Lane

Shropshire Council's Southern planning committee this week refused planning permission for a solar farm at Ledwyche and deferred a decision on a larger one at Greete, after the applicant's managing director agreed to see whether the better grade farmland could be taken out of the plans.

Following the meeting Councillor Richard Huffer, whose area includes both sites, said he was certain the Ledwyche solar farm would go to appeal.

“I’m a farmer and I’ve farmed land over much of this area. The land on which the solar farm would be sited is good land and has been giving a good yield for crops.

“I am certain that this go to appeal. That will allow the planning inspector to rule on whether generating electricity from renewables on the best quality land is more important than growing food."

He said he was surprised a decision was not made on the Greete solar farm.

“Again, this is good quality farmland, though not consistency the best. Some members of the committee focused on that, arguing that it would all be treated as lower quality land by farmers. That’s not the case. The farmer would simply apply more fertiliser to poorer quality land and, these days the amount applied is adjusted automatically by sprayers guided by GPS.

“I’d be surprised if the promoter came back with a significantly different plan for the solar farm. I believe they would be more likely to appeal on the basis that Shropshire Council has failed to determine the application."

Environment
News
Farming
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News