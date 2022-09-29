Developers appeal to planning inspectors over beauty spot care village plan on outskirts of Shrewsbury

Campaigners protest against development at a Shrewsbury beauty spot

Would-be developer Senescura has appealed to Whitehall after Shropshire Council planners rejected plans for 182 care lodges and apartments, and a 75 bed nursing home at land off Ellesmere Road, Hencote, Shrewsbury.

The Planning Inspectorate has confirmed that and appeal can take place and that it will be determined on the basis of an inquiry.

People who wish to comment, for or against, have been invited to do so via the Planning Inspectorate.

At the same time Senescura has lodged a repeat of the original planning application. They say the council refused the application for the wrong technical reason. That application is available for the public to comment on the Shropshire Council planning website.

The developers say there is a need for care accommodation in the area. Opponents deny this, and this objection was supported by Shropshire Council.