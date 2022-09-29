Notification Settings

Developers appeal to planning inspectors over beauty spot care village plan on outskirts of Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

A public inquiry will be held into proposals for a care village on a much-loved beauty spot.

Campaigners protest against development at a Shrewsbury beauty spot
Would-be developer Senescura has appealed to Whitehall after Shropshire Council planners rejected plans for 182 care lodges and apartments, and a 75 bed nursing home at land off Ellesmere Road, Hencote, Shrewsbury.

The Planning Inspectorate has confirmed that and appeal can take place and that it will be determined on the basis of an inquiry.

People who wish to comment, for or against, have been invited to do so via the Planning Inspectorate.

At the same time Senescura has lodged a repeat of the original planning application. They say the council refused the application for the wrong technical reason. That application is available for the public to comment on the Shropshire Council planning website.

The developers say there is a need for care accommodation in the area. Opponents deny this, and this objection was supported by Shropshire Council.

Objectors had fully expected an appeal to be lodged and are encouraging supporters of their cause to make their views known to the Planning Inspectorate by the deadline of October 26.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

