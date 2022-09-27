Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Showers, blustery winds and cold temperatures on the way for West Midlands

By Mark MorrisEnvironmentPublished: Comments

It's starting to feel distinctly Autumnal in the West Midlands and Shropshire, and the Met Office's latest weather report backs up what we all know to be the case - it's definitely colder!

A blowy day in Rushbury, Shropshire.
A blowy day in Rushbury, Shropshire.

With temperatures today only reaching a maximum of 13C and spells of showery rain accompanying blustery winds, it's looking like Summer is well-and-truly in the past.

According to the latest forecast for the region, a few showers will continue tonight but it'll largely be dry with clear skies. It will feel chilly too as temperatures drop to around 4C.

Wednesday's forecast suggests most of us will see a "bright but chilly start" with the weather turning cloudier throughout the morning, leading to possible afternoon showers.

It won't be as windy tomorrow and maximum temperatures will climb ever so slightly to 15C.

Thursday will see more showery rain before clear skies cause a very chilly night with localised frost.

More wind and rain is expected on Friday.

Environment
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News