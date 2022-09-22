Board to oversee Shropshire Council's net zero progress

Board to oversee council's net zero emissions bid

At its meeting today Shropshire Council voted to establish a Climate Change and Carbon Reduction Stakeholder Board.

The board will act as a ‘critical friend’, and will review projects and initiatives to improve the carbon performance and climate resilience of council assets and services, as well as supporting wider community and business efforts to decarbonise Shropshire.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “The Shropshire Council Climate Task Force was established in 2019 to prepare and implement our strategy to achieve net-zero carbon performance for Shropshire Council by 2030.

“This new board, made up of cross-party councillors, climate experts, officers and representatives of the county’s businesses and commerce, will scrutinise strategies, offer advice and share information to make sure Shropshire Council is an example of best practice and is on target to achieve its goals.

“Shropshire Council will continue to lead by example by reducing its own carbon footprint and remains committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the wider county by supporting the development of strategic infrastructure and local action by businesses and communities.”

The board will be chaired by Councillor Nellins, and its membership will be drawn from representatives of each of the political groups on Shropshire Council, together with representatives of the community-led Shropshire Climate Action Partnership, the Shropshire Association of Local Councils and the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.