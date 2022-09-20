Shropshire bin collections to remain a day behind usual for rest of the week

Bin collections will remain a day later than usual for the rest of the week

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils announced last week that collections would be delayed by a day due to the bank holiday for the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

No bins were emptied on Monday with collections resuming on Tuesday morning.

The bin collections for the rest of the week are:

Usual collection day - Tuesday, September 20; revised collection day - Wednesday, September 21

Usual collection day - Wednesday, September 21; revised collection day - Thursday, September 22

Usual collection day - Thursday, September 22; revised collection day - Friday, September 23

Usual collection day - Friday, September 23; revised collection day - Saturday, September 24

Collections return to normal on Monday, September 26.

Shropshire Council has asked residents to put bins out by 7am on revised collection days.