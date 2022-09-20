Notification Settings

Shropshire bin collections to remain a day behind usual for rest of the week

By David StubbingsTelfordEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Bin collections across Shropshire will remain a day behind for the rest of the week.

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils announced last week that collections would be delayed by a day due to the bank holiday for the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

No bins were emptied on Monday with collections resuming on Tuesday morning.

The bin collections for the rest of the week are:

Usual collection day - Tuesday, September 20; revised collection day - Wednesday, September 21

Usual collection day - Wednesday, September 21; revised collection day - Thursday, September 22

Usual collection day - Thursday, September 22; revised collection day - Friday, September 23

Usual collection day - Friday, September 23; revised collection day - Saturday, September 24

Collections return to normal on Monday, September 26.

Shropshire Council has asked residents to put bins out by 7am on revised collection days.

All recycling centres have also reopened across the county after some were closed for Monday's bank holiday.

