Water company serving Shropshire asks people to take shorter showers as reservoir levels continue to fall

Data shows that reservoirs in the Severn Trent Water region have dipped well below half capacity - 45.8 per cent on September 12 - although the giant Clywedog reservoir serving Shropshire is slightly better at 48 per cent.

In a text message to customers this week, Severn Trent Water, which supplies to the county, repeated calls for the public to help, including to cut morning shower times.

"Since August we've had some rain but we still need more rain to get us back to healthy levels," the text read.

"We won't be issuing a hosepipe ban but we do need your help to continue to use water wisely as we've got more dry weather in the forecast.

"We can help you save water AND energy. Halving your shower from 10 to 5 minutes can save you up to £700 a year for a family of four."

In other water saving tips they ask people who prefer to wash the dishes by hand to use two bowls instead of rinsing under a flowing tap.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Throughout the year, our teams have worked hard to protect water supplies during the driest conditions in a century, and even though we’ve had some rain in the last few weeks, we’re asking people to continue to be mindful of water use, especially if there is a dry autumn and winter.

“We're continuing to see an increasing demand for water, at the same time as the region experiencing the driest summer months since 1850, with little rain in the forecast. We’d like to say a massive thank all our customers for continuing to use water wisely.”

To get more details on how and other money savings, visit stwater.co.uk/savingwater

Earlier in the year when reservoir levels were well above 50 per cent the water company said it was in a good position going into the autumn with rains on the way. But they have steadily dropped since July when they were 65.7 per cent full.