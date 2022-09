The affected section of the path

Part of the Severn Way footpath opposite the Trimpley Reservoir, between Kidderminster and Highley, is shut after a landslip close to Hawkbatch.

Forestry England said in a statement: "A section of the Severn Way footpath is currently closed due to a landslip. Please follow all diversion signs if using this path.

"The closed section is marked in red on this map."