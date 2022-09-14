Beekeepers buzzing over new community building funded through Severn Trent grant

Shropshire Beekepers Association with their new building

The Shropshire Beekeepers Association has been awarded £7,168 by Severn Trent Community Fund to improve their site in Shrewsbury.

Utilised for educational workshops and training, the team can now offer bee-keeping activities to the community who can observe and learn about bees and their importance to the environment.

David Draper, of the Shropshire Beekeepers Association, said: “The building has enabled the group to get a dedicated area for activities, so everyone involved is very happy and grateful for this facility.

"The community now have a much more pleasant experience when they visit us plus the opportunity to observe and participate in the practical aspects of hive and hive component assembly.”

Severn Trent's community fund was created for community groups and projects that aim to improve community wellbeing in three ways – through people, places and the environment.

Projects that are considered for grants will either help people lead a healthier life and gain new skills, create better places to live in and use or help look after our natural environment.

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer said: “This is a truly wonderful site that has been completely transformed by the Shropshire Beekeepers Association and it has such a positive impact on the wellbeing of the local community.

"The group hosts some great activities where the local community can appreciate wildlife so it’s heart-warming to see how much the grant has helped this group and we hope it continues to have a wonderful impact on those who visit for years to come.