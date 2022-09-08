Notification Settings

More heavy rain and thunderstorms for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales but there is an end in sight

By Mark MorrisBridgnorthEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

It's looking like parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales are going to experience some particularly unpleasant weather throught today and this evening.

An incredible image taken over Telford on September 7. Picture courtesy: Liam Ball
According to a report on convectiveweather.co.uk, "scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous through the day."

We can expect a "fair number" of thunderstorms this afternoon and in the evening, with Wales and the Midlands - especially Shropshire by the looks of it - experiencing the worst of it.

The Met Office forecast confirms that the region can expect scattered showers - some "potentially heavy and thundery" - throughout the day.

Temperatures will also generally be "a touch lower than Wednesday" but it will still feel warm if you're in the sun. Maximum temperatures in the region will be around 21C.

The showers will ease slightly as the evening goes on and the night should be relatively mild.

Fortunately, forecasters predict that the low pressure that's been dominating our weather for days will finally "move eastwards on Saturday" giving us a dry day with some much-needed sun.

