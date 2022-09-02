Rescue bunny Casanova receives just a single rehoming enquiry in 200 days

Casanova

Casanova, a one-year-old False Netherland Dwarf, was rescued just before Valentine’s Day, which led to staff naming him after the fabled romantic.

The Worcestershire rescue and rehoming centre also took in his bunny friend Valentino, but the two didn’t see eye to eye and the decision was made to rehome them separately with female friends.

Valentino was quickly adopted, but staff have been left baffled as to why Casanova has received next to no interest during his seven-month stay.

Casanova

Claire Wood, who volunteers at the centre which is run by the RSPCA’s Worcester and Mid Worcestershire branch, said: "We’ve only had one person enquire about adopting Casanova and it’s so sad to see him waiting so long while so many other rabbits have come and gone.

“He may be small but his character is most definitely larger than life.

"He previously lived as an indoor rabbit and was free roaming, so a similar set-up in a new home would be the ideal option for him, although he could also live outside and we’d encourage people to have a look at our rabbit housing requirements.

"He’s happy to be stroked but he mainly enjoys having a good run around and exploring.

"He’s a perfect little rabbit who is just longing to leave rescue and start a new life with a female friend and we’d urge anyone who thinks they might be in a position to help to fill in an application form."