Developer will have to pay nearly £2 million to build homes at Shropshire quarry

A plan of the development site. Image: Persimmon Homes West Midlands

Persimmon Homes West Midlands' application for the Hadley Quarry, off Hadley Road, is set to be discussed as a major application by councillors at the end of the month.

"The proposal would have no adverse impact upon the local highway network and dwellings within the site are provided with adequate levels of parking," council officers are set to tell Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee.

Planning officers have recommended giving the scheme for 186 two, three and four bedroom properties, including bungalows the go ahead.

They say the development would "not have significant detrimental impact upon the occupiers" of neighbouring properties. One in every four of the properties on the 6.43 hectare site would be classified as "affordable".

The Far Vallens area sits to the north of the site which is also close to the Birmingham to Shrewsbury railway line.

Also close by is what is left of the working quarry at Blockleys Brickworks.

Council planning officers add that "the proposal provides contributions towards education, highways, sports and local play, bio-diversity and tree planting totalling over £1.9m."

Councillors at their meeting on Wednesday, August 31, will be told that the site is largely cleared already.

And Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council has given its backing, subject to conditions.

The full application is subject to financial contributions to the council, including £879,364 for primary schools, £366,888 for secondary schools, £225,420 for biodiversity, including planting new trees to replace those cut down on the site, and £160,506 for the roads.

Objections were received from a total of eight neighbouring properties.

They are worried about traffic on the roads, the loss of trees, poor parking and the design of the homes. They would be built with a have a density of 41 dwellings per hectare.

Planning officials also say the development would help meet the Telford & Wrekin Council local plan aim to built about 14,950 new homes up to 2031.

And they add that as the site is brownfield land in a built up area, its development is supported by policies.

"The application site sits in the built up area of Telford where residential development is supported in accordance with Telford & Wrekin Local Plan Policy SP1," says the report to councillors.

"This indicates that Telford will be the principal focus for growth to meet the borough’s housing and employment development during the plan period and supports the delivery of approximately 14,950 net new homes up to 2031."

The planning committee will meet from 6pm on Wednesday, August 31 2022, at the 4th Floor Meeting Room, Addenbrooke House, Ironmasters Way, Telford TF3 4N.