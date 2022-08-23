Shocking before-and-after photos of Lake Vyrnwy show barren reservoir

The latest before-and-after images of Lake Vyrnwy are astonishing.

We've all seen photographs in recent weeks depicting the low water levels in the reservoir, as well the impressive images of the resurfaced lost village, Llanwddyn.

It's all thanks to the driest July on record and an almost-as-arid August, prompting officials to declare drought in parts of Wales and wider Britain

But for those of us who aren't experts on how deep artificial reservoirs should be on a normal day, it's sometimes difficult to understand how serious the situation is.

That's why before-and-after imagery is important - it provides vital context for those of us who don't really know what the lake normally looks like.

The below photographs are special for that reason, and because they're clearly taken by a talented photographer.

The first two images below were taken by Ken Evans on Sunday (August 21). They purportedly feature a "bay a third of the way down Lake Vyrnwy."

An image of the "lake" captured by Ken Evans on Sunday.

Ken visited exactly the same spot three years ago, "early one summer morning" and also captured some incredible photographs.

"I think the difference is quite telling," he told Shropshire Star.

An image of the lake as it should be captured by Ken Evans at the same spot three years ago.

The difference is indeed "quite telling" and perhaps the most extreme example of Lake Vyrnwy's low water levels we've encountered.

The reservoir is, of course, not empty, but levels are much lower than they usually are at this time of year.