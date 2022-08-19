Notification Settings

Picture of mellow harvest fruitfulness shows off Shropshire's beauty

By David Tooley

It's a picture that makes you want to say "ahh, that's our beautiful Shropshire".

Photo: @SoultonHall
The harvest is a time of hard work for the county's farmers but sometimes they are best placed to see the county at its most atmospheric - and it was in Wem last week, as this picture shows

It was posted on the Twitter account of Soulton Hall, the historic manor and castle, with a caption that said it all: "Harvest 22".

Only recently the rogue climate bared its teeth on the same farm when farmer Tim Ashton had to create an emergency firebreak to stop a combine harvester blaze from destroying his whole crop and threatening his family home.

But calm has returned to Soulton Hall, at least for the time being.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

