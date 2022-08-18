Herdsman wins right to build eco house to be closer to his cattle in Shropshire

The dwelling that will be replaced. Picture: HEAL Planning

Shropshire Council refused planning permission for the replacement dwelling at Horderley, near Craven Arms, more than a year ago but Mr and Mrs Bound appealed and a Whitehall inspector has this week announced that they have won.

The inspector, Tamsin Law was told that herdsman, Mr Bound, is currently travelling to and from his place of work and then to the site at Horderley to attend to the herd sometimes multiple times a day. The Bounds also have their own herd of 30 cattle nearby and the intention is to expand their business.

"The continual driving to and from Horderley to where they currently reside is not sustainable being a 40-50 mile round trip," agents HEAL Planning, of Shrewsbury, told the council in the original planning application.

But the council rejected the plan in July 2021, nine months after it had been submitted. Council planners were concerned about the size of the replacement dwelling and the effect it would have on trees. It has been empty since 2019.

On both issues the planning inspector disagreed with the council and supported the couple. Her decision letter was published on August 16.

She said the current building was "substandard for modern living and would likely need significant work to make it so.

"The proposed dwelling would, according to the council, be in the region of twice the floorspace of the existing at most. That floor space would however be contained within a contextually modestly sized and scaled building with rooms in its roof space.

"The amount of accommodation provided would be far from excessive, taking into account space for a family and what appears to be an established business."

Even though some trees would be lost she said there could be a condition imposed to protect the roots of others.