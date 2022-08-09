Notification Settings

Watch disposable barbecue start fire within seconds as new heatwave warning is issued

By David Stubbings

A video showing how easily disposable barbecue can start a fire has been shared by the county's fire service as Shropshire enters another heatwave.

Video showing how easily it is for a disposable barbercue to start a fire. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
The video - originally filmed by Dublin Fire Brigade and later shared by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service - shows just how easy it is an innocuous barbecue can turn into a fiery event.

In the clip a foil tray containing smouldering charcoal has been placed on a dry wooden bench. Within seconds the tray is removed to reveal a blackened patch underneath before flames start appearing in the scorched area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said the video "shows how hot the base of a BBQ can get and easily start a fire", before asking people to follow the advice shared in the original post.

Advice includes:

  • Avoid having a barbecue inside, on a balcony, or on wooden decking

  • Place disposable barbecues on non-flammable surfaces

  • Place the barbecue away from facia/soffit, fences, trees etc.

  • Have a bucket of water nearby

  • Don’t have too much alcohol or leave the barbecue unattended

The warning comes as the Met Office issues another extreme heat warning for much of England, including Shropshire.

Temperatures are set to hit 30C across the county this week, leading to the amber heat warning from midnight on Thursday until 11.59pm on Friday.

Jan Morris area manager at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, asked people to "please be careful this week".

She urged people to be cautious when getting rid of cigarettes, and to avoid using disposable barbecues.

Writing on Twitter she said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are in the second highest area at risk of wildfires due to prolonged dry spells & high temperatures.

"Please be careful when discarding cigarettes etc & avoid the use of disposable BBQs."

Environment
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

