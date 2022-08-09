Watch disposable barbecue start fire within seconds as new heatwave warning is issued

Video showing how easily it is for a disposable barbercue to start a fire. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade

The video - originally filmed by Dublin Fire Brigade and later shared by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service - shows just how easy it is an innocuous barbecue can turn into a fiery event.

In the clip a foil tray containing smouldering charcoal has been placed on a dry wooden bench. Within seconds the tray is removed to reveal a blackened patch underneath before flames start appearing in the scorched area.

This video from @DubFireBrigade shows how hot the base of a BBQ can get and easily start a fire . Please follow their advice https://t.co/C8ogiit49M — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) August 9, 2022

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said the video "shows how hot the base of a BBQ can get and easily start a fire", before asking people to follow the advice shared in the original post.

Advice includes:

Avoid having a barbecue inside, on a balcony, or on wooden decking

Place disposable barbecues on non-flammable surfaces

Place the barbecue away from facia/soffit, fences, trees etc.

Have a bucket of water nearby

Don’t have too much alcohol or leave the barbecue unattended

The warning comes as the Met Office issues another extreme heat warning for much of England, including Shropshire.

Temperatures are set to hit 30C across the county this week, leading to the amber heat warning from midnight on Thursday until 11.59pm on Friday.

Jan Morris area manager at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, asked people to "please be careful this week".

She urged people to be cautious when getting rid of cigarettes, and to avoid using disposable barbecues.

Writing on Twitter she said: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are in the second highest area at risk of wildfires due to prolonged dry spells & high temperatures.