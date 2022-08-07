Shropshire weather: Temperatures set to top 30C again this week as dry spell continues

Water levels at Lake Vyrnwy have dipped in recent weeks

After a sunny weekend when temperatures hit highs of 25C in the county, the Met Office is predicting highs of 31C later in the week.

However, there's currently no sign of the extreme heat warning that was issued last month when Shropshire's 32-year temperature record was smashed as the mercury climbed to 35.7C.

With temperatures hovering around the mid 20s at the start of the week, things are expected to get much warmer from Wednesday onwards before hitting 30C from Thursday through to Sunday.

Met Office chief forecaster Steve Willington said: “We could see parts of the UK entering heatwave conditions if the above-average temperatures last for three days or more.

"Many areas of the UK, especially the south will witness temperatures several degrees higher than average, but these values are likely to be well below the record-breaking temperatures we saw in mid-July."

Forecasters say it's too early to predict how long the hot spell will last, saying there are "indications of a return to more changeable conditions from about mid-August".

The effects of the lack of rain recently can be seen at Lake Vyrnwy, where the water level has dipped significantly in recent weeks. Photos have shown exposed islands, normally hidden under water.

There will be plenty of dry and sunny weather for many over the next few days ☀️



But how warm will it be? 🌡️



Here is the latest forecast...👇 pic.twitter.com/qoTprN6mqT — Met Office (@metoffice) August 6, 2022

The continued dry spell has led to Environment Secretary urging water companies to impose hosepipe bans.

George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.

His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.

Lake Vyrnwy's low water level exposed. Photo: Carl Edwards

Southern Water has already imposed a hosepipe ban for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, while the measure will follow exactly a week later for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex. Welsh Water has also announced a ban for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire later this month.

However, Severn Trent has so far not announced a hosepipe ban.

Shropshire weather forecasts

Bridgnorth

Monday - 25C

Tuesday - 25C

Wednesday - 28C

Thursday - 29C

Friday - 30C

Saturday - 30C

Ludlow

Monday - 26C

Tuesday - 27C

Wednesday - 29C

Thursday - 30C

Friday - 31C

Saturday - 31C

Market Drayton

Monday - 24C

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 27C

Thursday - 28C

Friday - 28C

Saturday - 29C

Oswestry

Monday - 24C

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 27C

Thursday - 28C

Friday - 28C

Saturday - 29C

Shrewsbury

Monday - 25C

Tuesday - 25C

Wednesday - 28C

Thursday - 29C

Friday - 29C

Saturday - 30C

Telford

Monday - 23C

Tuesday - 24C

Wednesday - 27C

Thursday - 28C

Friday - 29C