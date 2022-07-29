Aerial footage shows water levels dramatically low in mid-Wales reservoir

Lake Vyrnwy, Powys, showing a significant drop in the water level

The reservoir, built to supply drinking water to Liverpool, was overflowing the dam just a few months ago.

Today it is just 62 per cent full, a powerful reminder of just how dry our spring and summer has been.

Those with long memories will remember the summer of 1976 when reservoirs across the region were spectacularly low and water companies brought in hosepipe bans.

This weekend, as Southern Water became the first this year to announce a ban, Severn Trent said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Lake Vyrnwy, Powys

A spokesperson said: “Our region has seen a dry start to the year, only seeing 67 per cent of the rainfall usually expected between April - June 2022.

"However, there hasn’t been a hosepipe ban in our region for more than 27 years and as we do every year, we continue to monitor reservoir levels and demand for water closely.