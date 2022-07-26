'Huge oxygen crash' causes more than 100 fish to die in Newport canal

Some of the dead fish which were pulled out of the canal. Picture: Telford Angling Association

Members of Telford Angling Association worked tirelessly, using their own pumps, last weekend to try and keep the water oxygenated enough at Newport canal as recent extreme heat and the devastating impact of duckweed took its toll.

The association's chair Jon Portman said volunteers had worked late into the night last Friday and all day on Saturday to help save as many fish as possible - but he said more needs to be done in terms of canal maintenance to ensure similar environmental issues aren't repeated.

"We took more than 100 dead fish out," he said. "Unfortunately lots of bream, tench and perch have been lost and it's a crying shame, really heartbreaking.

"I would imagine there will be more coming to the surface over the next week or two.

"As an angling group, we were quick off the mark. We acted and have done the best we can and I believe we have saved a substantial amount of the fish, using equipment."

A pump at Newport Canal as anglers fought to save as many fish as they could

"We had a couple of pumps on the go and responded by pumping oxygen in, manning them late into the evening.

"We were able to start to increase the levels of oxygen within the basin area of Newport canal to steady things for the night because that's when the worst oxygen drops come.

"There is a major duckweed problem. It grows at an alarming rate and has clogged up all the canal, apart from a bit of basin, and that was the only place for the fish to swim.

"The canal is about two foot of water and four foot of weed at the bottom and a lot of the oxygen has been used up. The readings underneath the duckweed are very low and that's where the problems lie. It needs tackling.

"We rent the canals and pools, so our maintenance is tied to a point. The waters need to be maintained and we are forever fighting to get things done. Money needs to be spent on the canal.

He called for Natural England, Telford & Wrekin Council and others to work together adding: "We have all got to get the boat and row the same way. It hasn't always happened but hopefully it is getting better."