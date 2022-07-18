Record temperatures set to hit Shropshire with health warning for the county

The Director of Public Health for Shropshire said people should seek shelter in the middle of the day while ambulance bosses said heatstroke, dehydration and breathing difficulties were all extremely dangerous.

Children - who can not control body heat as effectively as adults - plus older people and those with underlying health problems were urged to take the greatest care.

But the Met Office's red warning for heat warns that health effects experienced may not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life.

Forecasters say Shropshire is likely to set new highest temperatures, previously recorded on August 3, 1990, when temperatures hit 34.9c.

The fear is the thermometer could climb to 38c in some parts of the county.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council's director of public health, said: “Warm weather like this is something lots of people look forward to and can go out and enjoy. But it’s worth remembering that when it is too hot for too long, it can pose health risks to some people, especially older people and those with underlying health issues such as lung or heart conditions."

“If you are planning on going out and enjoying the warmer weather, it’s best to avoid the hottest hours of the day – usually between 11am and 3pm."

"Drink water or other drinks to stay well hydrated, apply sunscreen and wear a hat. "

She also urged people to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses, whether in themselves or in others.

Those travellers have been warned to carry water with them in case of delays which could see people spending longer than expected in cars, buses and trains.

Transport for Wales and Network Rail warned that speed restrictions are likely to be in place across many parts of Wales and Shropshire, as slower trains reduce the risk of damage to the tracks when they expand during extreme temperatures.

"We advise passengers to carry a bottle of water and please check journeys before travelling for any delays or disruption,” delivery manager, Dan Booth said.