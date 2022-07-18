Heatwave: Rules for workplaces and schools as temperatures rise

But, as temperatures are set to hit record-breaking highs and break the 40C barrier, are workplaces safe from the heat? What are your rights as a worker, and what are your schoolchildren's rights?

There actually isn't a maximum safe working temperature for workplaces in the UK (though there is a minimum temperature - 16C). The Health and Safety Executive advises employers that they need to keep workers relatively comfortable, but it recognises that some workplaces, like some kitchens, are hot all the time.

Workers do have the power to complain if they feel their workplace is not being kept at a reasonable temperature, however - if you have concerns about the safety of the workplace, the company can carry out a risk assessment.

Contact the Health & Safety Executive for further information (hse.gov.uk).

Commuting may be difficult as well - train companies have cancelled services in tbe West Midlands because of the heat and potential disruption.

For jobs that include a uniform code, employers can compel their workers to wear their uniforms in blazing heat - though they should make allowances for things like ties and jackets.

Schools, meanwhile, have tended to relax their own uniform rules. Children have been allowed to wear PE kits and socks in place of heavy blazers.

Similar to workplaces, there is no hard-and-fast rule telling schools to shut their doors when the mercury reaches a certain level - it is up to staff to decide, and their decisions are normally communicated over digital means.

Some schools have closed early, some have advised parents they will have a limited programme of education and some are postponing their sports days.