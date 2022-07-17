The top of Llyn Celyn reservioir in Bala which feeds the river Dee. Water is usuallly up to thr tree and grass line

Severn Trent Water texted its customers with the message that hot weather is here and it is seeing large increases in water use across the region. The Met Office has warned that lives could be at risk because of the potentially record-breaking heatwave hitting the UK.

"Please put the sprinklers and hose pipes away for a few days so we can keep the water flowing for all," they texted. "Thanks, Severn Trent."

The company has published a video on YouTube showing a 17,000 litre tanker putting water into the drinking water system. They are using tankers to pump an extra 300 million litres of water into the network to keep water flowing during increased demand.

A spokesman said: "The current heatwave combined with a very dry spring means that reservoir levels are lower than we would like them to be at this time of year.

"It can take 12 hours to treat and pump water out to our customers, so when people are using more water to do things like water their gardens or fill paddling pools, the challenge can be to get that clean, treated water out to homes quick enough – this can sometimes cause low pressure problems."

The company says it has a Priority Services Register of customers who need a bit of extra help.

It has also published its top tips: