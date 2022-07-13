Business development plans for Shifnal and Bridgnorth put under scrutiny at local hearings

Businessman Henry Carver

The council has a draft strategy to create 300 hectares of business space across the county including 39 hectares at three sites in Bridgnorth, and 41 hectares at one site in Shifnal over the next 16 years.

But that policy came under fire from developers and campaigners who believe that Shifnal and the M54 corridor would be better placed to take more.

Shropshire Council in its draft local plan wants to create 30,800 new homes over the next 16 years. But it also has to create space for economic growth so that people moving into the county can have local jobs to go to.

Whitehall inspectors are putting the draft local plan under line-by-line scrutiny at hearings this week, giving developers and countryside campaigners the chance to challenge it.

Businessman Henry Carver, of Save Bridgnorth Greenbelt, owns Carvers Building Supplies and he grew up in town. He employs 350 people across the West Midlands. But he objects to new business space at Tasley, Chilwell and Stanmore.

Mr Carver said there was "little activity" in some of the business areas in Bridgnorth, with some firms moving to Telford to have better access to the motorway network. He said this meant there was no need to take land from the Green Belt to supply local business needs.

He said as an employer he would choose being close to the M54 because the "logistics are so much better" but people could only get to and from Bridgnorth along "slow and windy roads."

Telford, he said, could "take up some of the slack". But the council said that is a different area, with its own separate local plan, and Shropshire has its own economic growth ambitions.

"If Shropshire wants to compete, this must be on the east of the county," said Mr Carver.

Jackie Mulliner, representing Harrow Estates, said Shifnal would be a better place to take business growth. "There is greater opportunity at Shifnal," she said, because of the importance of the road and rail lines.

Thea Osmund-Smith, of the Stanmore Consortium, challenged the council's balance of housing and employment land. She said the council would have to build "8,019 more homes to meet the strategy."

She claimed that the council had not provided evidence for its figures, which she said was a "real omission, a stark omission".

"There is a real disparity between the council's economic strategy and the provision of new homes. They are making an enormous leap of faith."

Representatives from the council said that Bridgnorth is "one of the county's major settlements which had under-delivered over the years."

And Eddie West, the planning manager, said the plan "does represent the economic growth aspirations of the council."

Council barrister Hugh Richards said developers' arguments would mean adding an extra 19-25,000 homes. He said the council has explained its case and if developers pushed their case it there would be "wailing and gnashing of teeth. They had better be careful what they wish for."

Ms Osmund-Smith said Mr Richards was putting forward a "gross mis-characterisation of my client's case. There is no response to the points made."

Charles Green, of countryside charity CPRE, said they also had difficulties with the council's thinking, accusing them of "incorrect maths". He said he had put the council's figures into a spreadsheet and found them wanting.

"The council's figures are in somewhat disarray, unjustified and unsound. 300 hectares and plainly not needed, not justified, and not sound."

The inspectors will be tasked with deciding whether the council's draft plan is sound.

Matthew Reed QC, for Bradford Estates, said Bridgnorth had "accessibility problems" while in Shifnal there was not enough development planned to meet strategic needs. He added that the plan needs to account for the needs of the Black Country.