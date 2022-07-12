Notification Settings

Wildlife photography display focuses on the role of Shropshire farmers

By David TooleyEnvironmentPublished:

A south Shropshire photographer will be holding his second display later this month.

One of Terry Moore's wildlife pictures. Photo: Terry Moore
Terry Moore will be holding a display at United Reform Church Hall in Church Stretton as part of Shropshire Love Nature Festival which highlights the importance of involvement of British farms in wildlife.

Mr Moore said: "Shropshire farmers not only produce our food, but also play a key role in protecting the wonderful wildlife in our great Shropshire countryside, in fact, many farmers are members of agri-environment schemes, demonstrating their long-term commitment to environmental management, and that needs showcasing which is what I am doing.

"Whether it's providing habitats through planting hedgerows and flower margins, managing soil health and landscapes, or providing additional feed for farmland birds, Shropshire farmers are proud to champion wildlife."

Mr Moore's displays, the latest one on July 29 and 30, also collect donations for the Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

