Wildlife photography display focuses on the role of Shropshire farmers

One of Terry Moore's wildlife pictures. Photo: Terry Moore

Terry Moore will be holding a display at United Reform Church Hall in Church Stretton as part of Shropshire Love Nature Festival which highlights the importance of involvement of British farms in wildlife.

Mr Moore said: "Shropshire farmers not only produce our food, but also play a key role in protecting the wonderful wildlife in our great Shropshire countryside, in fact, many farmers are members of agri-environment schemes, demonstrating their long-term commitment to environmental management, and that needs showcasing which is what I am doing.

"Whether it's providing habitats through planting hedgerows and flower margins, managing soil health and landscapes, or providing additional feed for farmland birds, Shropshire farmers are proud to champion wildlife."