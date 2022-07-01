Community comes to rescue of AFC Telford United after flooding hits stadium

Flooding at the New Bucks Head

Around 15 people sprung into action at short notice this morning to help mop up rain water which made its way into the main entrance of the stadium in Wellington, affecting offices, the dressing room and the gym near to the main reception - the main stand and the pitch were also hit.

It is the second headache to hit the club in recent days after vandals caused extensive damage to the pitch on Monday using the club's own tractor.

The club's operations manager Luke Shelley said the flooding was the last thing they needed with the first pre-season game to come against Shrewsbury in 12 days but praised the response of supporters and Telford-based Wrekin Drain Services, who brought down an industrial pump and vacuum to clear the water away.

He said: "It was short notice but Josh from Wrekin Drain Services sent a few lads down almost as soon as we put the plea out and used proper equipment to help which has been invaluable.

"The response has been great - we have had around 15 people here but it is a big job because we weren't prepared for it and it has not only come into the main building and the office, gym and changing rooms but affected the pitch and the track around it. We will probably still be here tomorrow at least clearing up and mopping up.

"This is the last thing we need as we get ready for the pre-season programme of games, with this and the vandalism incident hopefully we have used up our quota of bad luck for the season in one week - but again, thank you to all who have come out this morning and please feel free to come and help us over the weekend."

Roads around the ground including Bennet's Bank, Regent Street and Holyhead Road were affected by the flash flooding, with videos on social media showing motorists having trouble accessing them through the water. AFC Telford's first home game is against Shrewsbury on Tuesday July 12.

Elsewhere, a driver got stuck in flood water in Haybridge Road, Hadley and flooded train tracks also caused disruption in the county. The lines between Shrewsbury and London Euston, Shrewsbury and Birmingham New Street and Transport for Wales services were all affected.

Warnings of storms from the Met Office turned to reality on Thursday evening when the M54 and roads in Telford suffered flash flooding and the sound of thunder rang out.

Videos posted on Twitter showed cars ploughing through water in Telford and crawling along on the westbound side of the M54.