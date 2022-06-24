MP urges residents to have their say on manufacturing base's environmental regulation

Kronospan in Chirk

The Kronospan base in Holyhead Road, Chirk was the scene of devastating fire in January 2020 and now Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is set to become the site's sole environmental regulator rather than the current situation where responsibility is shared with Wrexham Council.

Simon Baynes, the MP for the Chirk area, wants people to have their say by the closing date of July 17.

He said: “I would urge all Chirk residents with an interest in this area to participate in NRW’s consultation and have their voices heard.

"And if my office can assist in any way, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us by emailing simon.baynes.mp@parliament.uk.”

Kronospan is a multinational company which us a world leading manufacturer of wood-based panels.

The consultation is designed to provide local businesses and nearby communities with the opportunity to have their say on the draft permit.

NRW will also be holding two drop-in sessions at Chirk Town Hall, on Tuesday June 28 from 2 - 8pm, and Wednesday June 29 from 10am - 4pm. Appointments must be booked in advance by Sunday June 26, via this link: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/cnc-gogledd-ddwyrain-nrw-north-east-48528728723.