Crowd-reporter website launched to capture Severn Valley flooding data

Flood-hit properties around the River Severn

The Crowd Reporter, which comes as part of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme, is a crowd-sourced mapping tool where people can submit pictures and descriptions of flooding in their area.

People have been encouraged to use the tool to help the Environment Agency build a detailed picture of where flooding occurs across the Severn Valley catchment.

Residents can also use the tool to suggest ideas for future projects, highlight locations of local or historical importance and submit other comments they have about the project.

The area covered at severn-valley.virtual-engage.com

Adam Lines, Environment Agency place manager for Shropshire said: “Local people who live in the community are best placed to know where flooding occurs and any local concerns or opportunities.

"This is why we are asking for their help by sharing information that will help us to design nature-based flood management schemes to tackle flooding.

“The tool is a quick and easy way for us to collect data from the community and use it to build into the Severn Valley Water Management Project.”

The data collected from the tool will be used as part of the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme to help reduce flooding in local communities along the River Severn.

People can submit information, photographs or drawings by clicking on a location and entering a description.

There is no limit to the number of submissions that can be made or when the flood took place.

The Crowd Reporter can be accessed at severn-valley.virtual-engage.com