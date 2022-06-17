Hottest day of the year again as West Midlands temperature reaches 30C

Dappled sun through the trees at Long Molls Bridge, off Depmore Lane, near Four Ashes

Temperatures touched 30C (86F) in our region, making the perfect conditions for those with time on their hands. But for office workers fighting through train stations or congested roads it was simply a day to get hot and bothered.

Parks, fountains and pools across the region were packed with people looking for ways to cool down. And pubs and bars with outside seating were doing a roaring trade.

In the Black Country temperatures reached 29C, while they also go as high as 30C in Staffordshire and 27C in Shrewsbury.

Away from the West Midlands, coastal areas were packed with holidaymakers. Long queues built up at resorts favoured by people from our region, including Weston-super-Mare and Barmouth.

As the mercury soared in England, heat-health alerts were issued for parts of the nation, and Network Rail warned some services were being forced to go slow because hot weather was expanding tracks.

Traffic flows on main commuter routes in the West Midlands were reported to be less busy than a normal Friday, possibly because people were opting to work from home or simply to sit in the garden instead.

While the hot temperatures were a pleasant diversion for most, they provided a serious challenge to some. The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office both issued a Heat-Health Alert. Those with breathing problems were experiencing difficulties and the hay fever level was also reported as being unusually high.

Dilip Bodalikar enjoys exercising in the heat

The Met Office said the mercury reached 32.4C (90F) at Heathrow just after midday on Friday, and could climb still further to 34C (93F) for parts of the South East, where the Met Office predicts there could be “the hottest Royal Ascot on record” in Berkshire.

The temperature record for the year has been broken for the third consecutive day, with the previous high of 29.5C (85.1F) recorded at Northolt in west London on Thursday, which surpassed the high of 28.2C (82.76F) recorded at Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

The Met Office pointed out a marked difference in temperature further north though, with Glasgow recording a temperature of 13.7C by the same point.

Although some in Wales are also enjoying sweltering heat as Cardiff recorded 28.4C (83F), it is a similar picture in Northern Ireland with the warmest temperature recorded hovering at 17.5C (63F) in Glennane, County Amargh.

Scott Dickinson and Casper the dog at Victoria Park, Tipton

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office, said: “One thing we are keeping an eye on is Royal Ascot.

“The highest maximum temperature we’ve had on a day is 32.8 degrees, which is taken from a nearby station in Reading near Royal Ascot.”

That temperature was recorded on June 21 2017.

He added: “It’s looking like it could be around 31 degrees in Reading today, but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of it perhaps rising into 32, and then obviously getting closer to that record, but it’s something that might be quite close to being the hottest Royal Ascot on record.”

Predicted high temperatures have meant men in all enclosures at Ascot were allowed to remove their jackets and ties once the traditional royal carriage procession had ended.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 heat-health alert for London, the East of England and the South East in order to protect health services.

Agostinho Sousa of the UKHSA told BBC Breakfast that the alert “is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services for possible increases in demand due to increases in temperatures.

At Walsall Arboretum, the Williamson-Fazal family and the Lungley family

“We also have a Level 2 that is currently active in the South West and East of England that is to inform our partners that they should prepare their services in case they need to enter into action in case we see an increase in temperatures.

“Right now the situation is stable, and we expect the temperatures to drop tomorrow.”

Network Rail warned services may experience delays and disruption on Friday because of the heat, which can cause overhead wires to sag and the steel rails to buckle, and advises citizens to check before they travel.

“We can’t change the weather, but it can change your plans,” the organisation said on its website.

Sun worshippers may not have long left to enjoy the balmy weather.

Mr Dixon said the heatwave is due to end shortly, as a cold front coming in from the North will bring with it “a drop in temperatures” and “a spell of some rain through the day on Saturday for much of central England and Wales”.

Tracey Edwards, Natalie Riggon, Aaliyah Carrington and one year old Remiah, from Bloxwich

But those still hoping to chase the sun as the heatwave comes to an end can expect hot temperatures to remain on the south coast.

“The far south coast of England will hold on to the highest temperatures the longest, possibly up to 31 degrees across some of that far southern coast of England tomorrow,” Mr Dixon added.

Coral Bookmakers have slashed the odds to 1-2 (from evens) on this month ending as the hottest June on record in the UK.

The highest recorded June temperature in the UK was 35.6C (95F) at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976, and forecasters do not expect the record to be surpassed this week.