UK's first 'off-grid' bus stop with green-powered lights and CCTV opens in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council will open an off-grid bus station in Wellington, that gets its power using the electricity it creates itself, in a renewable way.

The electricity will be created using multi-directional wind turbines and solar panels, and will power lights, CCTV and a timetable board.

The council has worked with Etesian Green and Journeo to produce the station.

It will be the first of its kind in the UK - not only will it be powered by the power it has generated, but it will be constructed in an eco-friendly way.

The shelters, made from hundreds of recycled plastic bottles, will have sedum roofs - a living roof covered with vegetation.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services said: “The bus shelters are another step forward in our green journey to help tackle the climate emergency.

"We are pioneering the installation of smart shelters powered by solar panels and micro wind turbine technology and were one of the first in the region to welcome bus stops with living roofs.

"These are clear examples of how we’re actively embedding renewable technology and bringing it to life – helping improve the borough’s climate, biodiversity and air quality.

“The work continues well into the future as for every micro turbine installed, our contractor Etesian Green will plant 10 trees.”

Each shelter will produce approximately 820 kilowatt-hours a year, enough electricity to supply a house for three months.

And the energy created will power the lighting, CCTV and live timetable information boards in the shelters.

During the station's lifespan, 55 metric tons of carbon saving will be achieved, the same as planting more than 750 new trees.

Ben Fagg, technical director at Etesian Green, said: "The business is a collaboration of companies formed to deliver next-generation renewable solutions to the ‘out of home’ and outdoor network environments.

"Our vision is to accelerate the UK’s clean energy transition through the use of our innovative wind & solar technologies at a local level.

“We envision bus shelters & stations, streets, car parks, coastlines, business parks, city centres, remote and residential areas all benefiting from its service. With the ability to be on and off grid we are looking to support EV charging schemes and in partnership with 21st also seeking to provide key statistical data on energy savings, air quality, wind speeds and temperatures.

“We stand on the threshold of a new, greener, and more resilient era. Together we hold extraordinary power in our hands.”