Emergency service issues water warning ahead of soaring Shropshire temperatures

People enjoy the warm and sunny weather. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire ..

With the Met Office forecasting a Spanish plume to bring heat across the country the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned of the danger of cold water shock.

The service tweeted: "Temperatures are set to soar as we approach the weekend.

"Even though the air temperature is high, the water temperature is still cold.

"This could cause cold water shock, which might mean you don't make it out of the water alive."

In an expert's video they advise that cold water shock is a big killer. Cold water increases the heart rate and affects the breathing, too, they say. So the advice is not to thrash about in the water, but to relax an float for 90 seconds to allow the shock to subside.